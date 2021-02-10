Steps for Assembly polls gaining pace; EC team visiting Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The steps for finalising dates for Assembly election process is gaining pace with the office of Chief Electoral Officer of the State sending details of local holidays and State holidays falling in the upcoming months to the Election Commission.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo said, after the release of final electoral rolls on January 20, around two lakh persons had applied for inclusion rolls. Meanwhile, the Election Commission team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, is arriving in Chennai to review the election preparedness. They will meet representatives of political parties on Wednesday and later interact with District Collectors, senior police officials, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and others.