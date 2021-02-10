Tamil Nadu reports 479 Covid-19 cases, five deaths, vaccinates 11,000 people

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 479 Covid-19 cases and five deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,43,209 and toll to 12,396. The State vaccinated 11,815 healthcare and frontline workers and police on the day, against a capacity to vaccinate 63,000 people.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, one more person returning from the United Kingdom has tested positive for Covid. With this, the total number of UK returnees who have tested positive increased to 31. One passenger from Assam who travelled to the State by road is among those to test positive.

Meanwhile, Chennai reported 149 cases, and zero deaths. After 156 people were discharged, the city had 1,556 active cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 36, 10 and 23 cases respectively. Ariyalur district reported zero new cases, and 27 other districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

The State tested 53,076 samples and 52,912 people on the day. After 493 people were discharged, the State had 4,309 active cases. All the deceased had comorbid conditions, the bulletin said.

According to the health department data, 7,860 healthcare workers, 2,039 frontline workers and 1,916 police personnel were vaccinated against Covid on the day.

Till date 1.78 lakh health care workers, 13,685 frontline workers and 4,838 others have received the vaccine. The State has vaccinated over 1.97 lakh people since January 16.