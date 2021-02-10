Woman kills two children, ends life

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 25-year-old woman died by suicide after killing her two children by them on fire in Paravai of Samayanallur on Tuesday. The incident came to light after smoke engulfed her house in Mela Veli Street in Paravai of Samayanallur. The deceased persons identified as V Karthikaiselvi (25) and her two children-- Kavidharshini (3) and Thangeshwaran (2).

According to sources, Karthikaiselvi’s family members alleged that recently her husband, Velumurugan, came home drunk and sought Kaethigaiselvi to get money from her parents to attend a function. However, when she denied it, they quarrelled. Sources said that children died on the spot and she was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where she breathed her last. The police also ruled out the chances of murder.