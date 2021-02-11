STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi staff irked over ‘forced’ vaccine shots

Time and again, they said it is voluntary. They still say it is voluntary. But what reportedly transpired in this small town on Wednesday was not a voluntary experience for many.

covid vaccine

A health worker giving Covishield vaccine for ENT Hospital. (Representational Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARURU: Time and again, they said it is voluntary. They still say it is voluntary. But what reportedly transpired in this small town on Wednesday was not a voluntary experience for many. In a shocking development, anganwadi workers at the District Integrated Children Development Project Centre at Thanthonimalai in Karur were allegedly forced to take a Covid vaccine shot despite them refusing to get it.

According to sources, the workers were summoned by officials to take the shot. However, many were hesitant to do so. Soon, a quarrel broke out between mid-day meal workers and officials when the latter forced some of the workers to take a jab.

One of the anganwadi workers told Express: “All over the world, political leaders and other VIPs are the ones who take the jab first. But here, it is different. We are afraid to take the shot.” Following a heated exchange, the officials managed to pacify a few of the workers. Among the 90-odd workers who turned up at the centre, about 40 took the vaccine shot. Karur District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) told Express, “We are not forcing anyone, but just motivating the workers to get the shot.

It is very important for them to get the shots as they are going to be with the children and will be preparing the Kabasura kudineer drink.”The officer added, “There’s nothing to fear. Even our Collector, DRO, and senior police officers got a jab last week in order to encourage other frontline workers to get the shots. The health department has been working tirelessly to get the shots administered to the maximum frontline workers possible.”

