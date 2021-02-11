STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP’s Kalyanaraman now held under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

The order was served to Kalyanaraman at the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani on Thursday issued an order to detain BJP state executive committee member R Kalyanaraman (54), from Mannadi in Chennai, under the Tamil Nadu’s Goondas Act. The collector passed the order on the basis of a recommendation from Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu. 

The order was served to Kalyanaraman at the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail. The Collector’s order stated that as the person is found to be indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and public peace, the detention has been made.

Following the invoking of Goondas Act, Kalyanaraman will be shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison. 

On Thursday, Kalyanaraman was also arrested by Coimbatore city police in another case on charges of making a provocative speech during a pro-CAA protest at Rathnapuri in the city in March 2020.

Rathnapuri police formally arrested him under Sections 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC.

According to police, during the protest organised by the BJP, Kalyanaraman made a speech in order to promote enmity between people of two religions.

Police had registered a case at the time but he was not arrested for nearly a year. After arresting him, police produced the documents at Judicial Magistrate Court - II.

Kalyanaraman had already been arrested by the Coimbatore Rural Police recently on charges of hate speech following his allegedly derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed and Islam at a party demonstration at Mettupalayam.

He was shifted to the Gobichettipalayam Sub-Jail in Erode district following the arrest. His plea for bail in that case was dismissed by the Coimbatore Principal District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goondas Act Kalyanaraman BJP Tamil nadu
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp