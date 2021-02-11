BJP’s Kalyanaraman now held under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani on Thursday issued an order to detain BJP state executive committee member R Kalyanaraman (54), from Mannadi in Chennai, under the Tamil Nadu’s Goondas Act. The collector passed the order on the basis of a recommendation from Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu.

The order was served to Kalyanaraman at the Gobichettipalayam sub-jail. The Collector’s order stated that as the person is found to be indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and public peace, the detention has been made.

Following the invoking of Goondas Act, Kalyanaraman will be shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Thursday, Kalyanaraman was also arrested by Coimbatore city police in another case on charges of making a provocative speech during a pro-CAA protest at Rathnapuri in the city in March 2020.

Rathnapuri police formally arrested him under Sections 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC.

According to police, during the protest organised by the BJP, Kalyanaraman made a speech in order to promote enmity between people of two religions.

Police had registered a case at the time but he was not arrested for nearly a year. After arresting him, police produced the documents at Judicial Magistrate Court - II.

Kalyanaraman had already been arrested by the Coimbatore Rural Police recently on charges of hate speech following his allegedly derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed and Islam at a party demonstration at Mettupalayam.

He was shifted to the Gobichettipalayam Sub-Jail in Erode district following the arrest. His plea for bail in that case was dismissed by the Coimbatore Principal District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.