CBI to probe elephant poaching case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to probe into poaching of elephants in Tamil Nadu. Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi gave the direction after perusing a report submitted by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Chennai, before the court on September 23, 2019.

The judges observed that the WCCB made an extensive study including review of cases that were already filed and statements obtained from persons who were accused and suspected in those cases. The report reveals involvement of different persons operating at various levels, and in all the cases, only the accused are arrested while the middlemen and kingpins are never identified or apprehended, the judges noted.

“The greed of the man could well be seen from the transaction that happened.

It is not a case of poaching for livelihood but of international trade and sadistic pleasure in creating art out of fellow living beings,” the judges remarked. They further criticised the State authorities that despite receiving the bureau’s report, the authorities ‘feigned ignorance’. Though Additional Advocate General Sricharan Rangarajan, appearing for the State government, submitted that some of the middlemen are from Kerala and that it posed a difficulty in conducting further investigation, the judges rejected his contentions saying it does not hold water.

With regard to electrocution of elephants in forests, the judges expressed suspicion as to how tusks from electrocuted elephants in forests were removed by poachers without the knowledge of the authorities who guard the forests. The judges also directed forest, revenue and TANGEDCO authorities to take action against private parties who draw electricity from such lines for their solar power fences which also cause death of animals. The directions were issued on a batch of PILs which sought protection of elephants from poaching and electrocution.