Crops inundated after guard opens gates of TN dam without any warning, farmers stage protest

PERAMBALUR: The Public Works Department in Perambalur district has landed in trouble after one of its temporary staffers opened the sluices of the Visvakudi dam after being pressurised by a few villagers on Tuesday night. The sudden release of water inundated several acres of crops triggering public anger. The affected villagers resorted to protests on Wednesday demanding action and compensation.

The Visvakudi dam was constructed a few years ago to store excess rainwater and help farmers of the Annamanagalam, Visvakudi and Thondamanthurai villages during the water-shortage seasons.

However, on Tuesday night the temporary guard deployed at the dam opened the gates of the 33 feet storage facility when a few villagers pressurised him in an inebriated state. The dam was almost brimming with full capacity due to continuous rainfall in the last month.

As the sluices were opened in an uncontrolled manner, water gushed out of the dam and ran through the silt-filled irrigation canals, overflowing into agricultural lands.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official from the PWD said, "The security guard has been immediately removed from the job as he opened the gates of the dam without providing any warning or even intimation to officials. We have also lodged a police complaint. Further investigations are underway."

Shocked on seeing their fields inundated on Wednesday morning, over 200 farmers from Annamangalam village staged a protest on the Perambalur-Annamangalam road for three hours and demanded compensation. The protest disrupted traffic on the stretch. They dispersed only after police and PWD officials assured them of taking proper action.

Police launched an inquiry into the intention of the villagers who persuaded the dam's guard to open the sluices.