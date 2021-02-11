DMK urges Election Commission to take up issue of nominated MLAs with Law commission

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK urged the Election Commission of India to take the issue of nomination of three MLAs to Puducherry Legislative Assembly by the central government, which invalidates the democratic process of electing a government .

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Aurora on his visit to Puducherry on Thursday, the DMK South Convenor and Leader of DMK Legislature party R Siva stated that Puducherry UT consists of 30 MLAs who are directly elected by the people and hence the ruling party of the UT is decided by the Puducherrry people.

Under this provision, the ruling party at the centre is directly entering the scene through the back door by nominating three MLA which is 10 percent of the total of 30 elected seats.

It is not only against the wish of the citizens of Puducherry but also invalidating the entire aim of the Electoral process conducted by the Election Commission, said Siva.

He said till the previous Legislative Assembly, the ruling party of Puducherry was nominating three MLAs and it can be justified as the ruling party was elected by the majority of Puducherry Citizens.

Hence DMK represents before the Commission to take up the matter with the Law commission and bring it to the perusal of the parliament and submission to the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of India.

The DMK also urged the commission to correct the voter’s list by making field visits as many deletion cases such as death of the voter or migration from Puducherry has not been carried out.

He also alleged that this time the Puducherry Election department has not taken any steps to induct the new voters by conducting the campaigns in the Educational institutions and urged the Commission to do the needful.