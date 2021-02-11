STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kiran Bedi writes open letter, says CM urging President to recall her due to transparency brought by her

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to recall the LG for her alleged interference with the administration of UT.

Published: 11th February 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi shared an open letter on Thursday stating that the administration has become more transparent, due to which the Chief Minister is constantly asking to recall her.

"Possible reasons of vested interests in Puducherry constantly striving for my recall, transparency in governance by optimum use of technology, due diligence, financial prudence. Hon'ble Courts upholding UT ACT/Rules whenever challenged," Bedi tweeted.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to recall the LG for her alleged interference with the administration of UT.

The open letter shared with citizens of her Union Territory (UT) Bedi said, "Four major digital transformations have occurred in the administration of Puducherry, in the past few years, which may have caused discernment amongst a certain class of people. As these changes have broken through the monopolies and made the administration direct, transparent and accountable."

The first transformation is that all financial transactions have been made electronic. The administration is making all the purchases and tenders by the GEM portal for competitive rates. Everything is on record leaving no scope for favourites or hiding information, Kiran Bedi said in her open letter.

She further said all the welfare funds or incentives are done by direct transfer to the account of beneficiaries.

"Third, anytime the power and responsibility of the LG under the UT Act, General Financial Rules and Business Rules were challenged these came in confirmation of the LG position," the letter read.

The fourth transformation is that the maximum use of Whatsapp technology, virtual conferences, and social media presence has brought the public officials in alignment with information.

Bedi said the change, which has come due to her work is being resisted by the Chief Minister.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiran Bedi Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy President Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp