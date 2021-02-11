STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No chance of EPS meeting Sasikala, says Jayakumar

“Her call for unity does not apply to our cadre,” Jayakumar said responding to the statement. 

Published: 11th February 2021 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala pays tribute to MGR statue at Ramapuram. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

VK Sasikala pays tribute to MGR statue at Ramapuram. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM/VELLORE/TIRUCARUR/COIMBATORE: “Such a meeting would never happen,” said minister D Jayakumar when asked about rumours of VK Sasikala meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The reaction comes days after Sasikala, during her return to Chennai from Bengaluru after serving a four-year prison sentence, appealed for unity among “Amma loyalists” in defeating DMK. “Her call for unity does not apply to our cadre,” Jayakumar said responding to the statement. 

When the reporters quizzed him about minister SP Velumani’s statement that “issues between siblings must not be blown out of proportion,” Jayakumar said it was the media that was misinterpreting the matter.

“The statement was made at an intra-party meeting. It has nothing to do with anybody outside.”  Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran thanked the people of the State for the rousing reception given to Sasikala.

“This is just the beginning. We must focus our energies on defeating the DMK,” he said. In a separate event, minister OS Manian termed Dhinakaran’s call for unity as bizarre, while pointing out his anti-party activities in the past.

Addressing press in Nagapattinam, the Minister said, “Dhinakaran went as far as to the Supreme Court to disable our party’s two leaves symbol. He was hell bent on bringing down AIADMK government. Now he wants unity.” When asked about DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth’s alleged plans to meet VK Sasikala, Manian said, “Premalatha has announced that DMDK is part of AIADMK alliance. Any other issue will be resolved amicably.” 

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Wednesday wondered why Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was not reacting on political developments in the State, especially after Sasikala’s return. Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Murugan said, “Palaniswami has charged that TTV Dhinakaran was trying to weaken the AIADMK with the help of DMK. Actually, AIADMK’s troubles will be caused by Sasikala, and O Panneerselvam.”

More properties attached
Around 34.24 acres of land and buildings in the premises belonging to Ramraj Agro mills limited owned by VK Sasikala, her relatives VN Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi, and others were attached by the Tiruvarur District administration on Wednesday. According to a release from Tiruvarur Collector V Santha, the properties were attached as per the Supreme Court  judgment dated February 14, 2017. The assets have been declared government properties and any revenue earned from these properties belongs to the government, the release added.

‘Stalin colluding with TTV’
DMK is our enemy forever, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said on Wednesday and accused Stalin of colluding with TTV Dhinakaran to topple the AIADMK government following Jayalalithaa’s death. Stalin, along with Dhinakaran, ‘hijacked’ AIADMK MLAs and kept them in a resort in Coorg in September 2017. Palaniswami retrieved the AIADMK and was successfully running the government, Velumani told media persons. 

Tracing AIADMK’s efforts to continue in power, Velumani said Minister Shanmugam camped in Delhi for several days upon instructions from EPS and OPS, to get Two Leaves symbol back.  “AIADMK’s enemy is always the DMK since it lodged complaints against Amma. Stalin now fears that Palaniswami will be the next Chief Minister, as he is giving good governance and won people’s hearts,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Jayakumar VK Sasikala Tamil Nadu Elections TN Assembly polls TN assembly elections
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp