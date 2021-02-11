No chance of EPS meeting Sasikala, says Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM/VELLORE/TIRUCARUR/COIMBATORE: “Such a meeting would never happen,” said minister D Jayakumar when asked about rumours of VK Sasikala meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The reaction comes days after Sasikala, during her return to Chennai from Bengaluru after serving a four-year prison sentence, appealed for unity among “Amma loyalists” in defeating DMK. “Her call for unity does not apply to our cadre,” Jayakumar said responding to the statement.

When the reporters quizzed him about minister SP Velumani’s statement that “issues between siblings must not be blown out of proportion,” Jayakumar said it was the media that was misinterpreting the matter.



“The statement was made at an intra-party meeting. It has nothing to do with anybody outside.” Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran thanked the people of the State for the rousing reception given to Sasikala.

“This is just the beginning. We must focus our energies on defeating the DMK,” he said. In a separate event, minister OS Manian termed Dhinakaran’s call for unity as bizarre, while pointing out his anti-party activities in the past.

Addressing press in Nagapattinam, the Minister said, “Dhinakaran went as far as to the Supreme Court to disable our party’s two leaves symbol. He was hell bent on bringing down AIADMK government. Now he wants unity.” When asked about DMDK Treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth’s alleged plans to meet VK Sasikala, Manian said, “Premalatha has announced that DMDK is part of AIADMK alliance. Any other issue will be resolved amicably.”

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Wednesday wondered why Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was not reacting on political developments in the State, especially after Sasikala’s return. Speaking to reporters in Vellore, Murugan said, “Palaniswami has charged that TTV Dhinakaran was trying to weaken the AIADMK with the help of DMK. Actually, AIADMK’s troubles will be caused by Sasikala, and O Panneerselvam.”

More properties attached

Around 34.24 acres of land and buildings in the premises belonging to Ramraj Agro mills limited owned by VK Sasikala, her relatives VN Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi, and others were attached by the Tiruvarur District administration on Wednesday. According to a release from Tiruvarur Collector V Santha, the properties were attached as per the Supreme Court judgment dated February 14, 2017. The assets have been declared government properties and any revenue earned from these properties belongs to the government, the release added.

‘Stalin colluding with TTV’

DMK is our enemy forever, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said on Wednesday and accused Stalin of colluding with TTV Dhinakaran to topple the AIADMK government following Jayalalithaa’s death. Stalin, along with Dhinakaran, ‘hijacked’ AIADMK MLAs and kept them in a resort in Coorg in September 2017. Palaniswami retrieved the AIADMK and was successfully running the government, Velumani told media persons.

Tracing AIADMK’s efforts to continue in power, Velumani said Minister Shanmugam camped in Delhi for several days upon instructions from EPS and OPS, to get Two Leaves symbol back. “AIADMK’s enemy is always the DMK since it lodged complaints against Amma. Stalin now fears that Palaniswami will be the next Chief Minister, as he is giving good governance and won people’s hearts,” he said.