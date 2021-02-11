Patient in withdrawal goes on rampage, destroys equipment worth Rs 8 lakh at Virudhunagar GH

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 38-year-old patient at the Virudhunagar Government Hospital reportedly damaged eight lakhs worth of hospital property on Thursday morning.

According to the police, one Pandi (38) from Padanthal of Sattur was referred to the GH from Sattur GH for ulcer issues.

However, exhibiting severe alcohol-withdrawal symptoms, he escaped the hospital in the morning and hid inside a house. He was caught by a resident and then handed over to the police.

He was later brought back to the GH by the cops but he escaped yet again and tried to enter the lab facility. He was stopped by a lab technician and was being taken to the ward when he attacked the official and locked himself up inside the lab, sources said.

When the police asked him to open the door, he started breaking a computer system worth Rs 44,000, two cell-counters worth Rs 2,96,000 each and an Elisha washer worth Rs 1,50,000, said police sources.

Hospital sources added that blood samples were also damaged in the ruckus. He was later brought out after breaking open the door and is now under the custody of doctors. After an inquiry, he will be treated, they added.