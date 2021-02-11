Poor harvest now triggers fodder crisis for cattle in coastal delta districts of Tamil Nadu

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A disastrous harvest season in coastal delta districts is creating yet another worry among farmers, this time in the form of poor quality fodder for cattle.

Farm produce was badly affected by the last year's cyclone and the unseasonal rains this year. The farmers used to extract hay and straw after reaping paddy.

However, with harvest becoming abysmal by day, the cattle farmers feel the pinch due to lack of quality and quantity in the dry fodder.

"We have to pay over `200 for a bundle of dry fodder, which is triple the usual price, due to demands. The milch cows are reluctant to eat the straw extracted out of leftovers of decayed crops. It would get worsen over the coming month. We request the government to provide us green and dry fodder like how they provided after Gaja cyclone," said V Dheenadhayalan, a cattle farmer from Umbalacheri village and president of Umbalacheri Traditional Cattle Raisers Association.

The Samba and Thaladi paddy harvest season are currently underway in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. The two districts saw a crop loss of `117000 hectares due to cyclone Burevi and unseasonal rains.

Hay and straw are leftovers of reaped crops in the harvest in fields. The hay, which is fresher and slightly greener, contains some nutritional value. It usually gets sold at a bit higher price than straw. Straw is dried, yellowish and lacks any nutritional value. "The leftovers are darker in colour and fetch less price from traders," said R Natarajan, a paddy farmer from Illupur in Kilvelur block in Nagapattinam district.

The traders usually serve as a link between paddy farmers and dry fodder. The traders also supply straw to paper mills and mushroom farmers who are willing to pay more.

"I paid as much as `100 for a bundle of straw with decent quality. The farmers are more interested in selling to companies and groups which procure straw for cultivating mushrooms. It leaves us with squeezed hands," said S Thirumeni, a cattle farmer from Palaiyur village .

A Sumathi, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in Nagapattinam said, "We do not have any plans for distribution of dry fodder to farmers at a concession as the financial year is about to end. We may consider the request of distribution of fodder if there is a need post the elections."