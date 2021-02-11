STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 11th February 2021 02:33 AM

By Express News Service

Last day for class 10, 11 exam nominal roll registration
Chennai: Thursday is the last day for students to get registered in the nominal roll for writing the class 10 and 11 public exams. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had asked all district Chief Educational Officers to collate the list of students who wish to write the exams this year and pay the examination fee. Teachers were directed to collect the nominal roll from February 1 and the last day to submit the roll will be Thursday. This will be the last chance for students to register for the Class 10 and 11 state board public exams. 

Great Lakes Institute of Management resumes classes
Chennai: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai has resumed classes and devised regulations to ensure safety in view of Covid-19 pandemic, said a statement from the institutions. From wearing masks to social distancing, the institute has prepped and trained their support and administration staff, to resume classes for undergraduate and post-graduate students on the Chennai campus, the statement said adding students have been moved to different blocks to ensure a gathering of maximum five people at a time. Additionally, sanitisers have been placed across campus and security staff has been deployed to monitor strict adherence to social distancing norms. 

TN covers 43.5 lakh workers under welfare boards
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has covered 43.5 lakh workers under the welfare boards and there is a demand for creating welfare boards for various unorganised sectors like fireworks industry and light music workers to bring them into the formal sector providing social security, according to  Minister K Pandiarajan. Speaking during the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council Annual meeting, the minister said TN has had industrial peace in the last few years compared to what it was many years ago and said the labour code has beneficial provisions for all sections. He said entrepreneurs are the new soldiers who build the nation and who provide job opportunities and the government must support them. R B Udhayakumar, Minister for Information Technology, said the State is investing around INR 5 billion under the TamilNet project to set up high speed internet facilities. Further the State is working towards creating an ecosystem to attain 25 per cent share in domestic ICT industry. 

New scheme to help NRI Tamils start businesses
Chennai: The State has devised a new scheme - the New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme - Special Initiative for Migrants (NEEDS - SIM) to help NRI Tamils, who returned due to Covid, start business ventures. A release said due to Covid, 3,66,890 non-resident Tamils returned till January 31. Those who returned after January 1 and are want to start businesses can approach District Industries Centre and or Collectors to avail scheme. 

Autopsy report copy of Jeyaraj and Beniks sought
Tirunelveli: Requesting a copy of the postmortem report of P Jeyaraj and J Beniks of Sathankulam, Jeyaraj’s daughter J Percy submitted a petition to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Dean on Wednesday. Percy said that their autopsy examinations were held on June 24 at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. “We need the report as the custodial case hearing is scheduled on February 18,” she added. 

