AIADMK must think about Sasikala’s power

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The rousing reception given to expelled AIADMK member VK Sasikala by her supporters does not mean that the entire Tamil Nadu welcomes her, said Veteran BJP leader L Ganesan. Ganesan chaired a election consultative meeting with party members in the presence of former MP Sasikala Pushpa here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons later, he said the AIADMK-BJP combine would win the Assembly elections to give Jayalalithaa’s governance again. He said Chief Minister Palaniswami has been meticulously leading the government against all odds and instilled faith among the public.

“If allowed, it is not just Sasikala who will enter AIADMK, but her entire family. It is up to the AIADMK to think about Sasikala’s strength. Her release has brought problems to AIADMK and the party will set it right,” he said.