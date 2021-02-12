STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EC plans postal ballots for 80-plus voters, extra time

Brushing aside apprehensions over the postal ballots for voters above the age of 80 years, Arora said this facility would be there for the Assembly polls.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora addressing media at ITC Hotel in Guindy on Thursday | AsAshwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora, on Thursday revealed that the Commission is mulling several measures to ensure the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is inducement-free. He also said the polling hours for the ensuing elections would be increased by an hour due to the Covid situation and the summer season.

Brushing aside apprehensions over the postal ballots for voters above the age of 80 years, Arora said this facility would be there for the Assembly polls. He added that the number of polling booths would go up from 68,324 to over 93,000 this time, due to the pandemic situation, and relevant mobilisation of more men and materials would be done.

Additionally, the by-election to Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant following the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthkumar, would be held along with the Assembly elections.

ECI upset over state agencies not Nabbing ‘big fish’

Addressing a press conference after wrapping up meetings with top officials and representatives of political parties here, along with his colleagues, Arora expressed confidence of conducting a free, fair and transparent election in all the five poll-bound States. A nswering a question on whether the ECI would come forward with more measures to check money power in Tamil Nadu, the CEC said, “There are several things we are planning to do and we shall do.

But, the details cannot be shared in the public domain for now. We have given instructions and we shall be conducting another meeting with senior officers and enforcement agencies after a week or 10 days, virtually, to review as to what is the outcome of the meeting we held today.”

Expressing displeasure over the work by some regulatory agencies of the State government ahead of the notification of polls, the CEC said: “In a State which has excise revenue of around Rs 34,000 crore, we felt much more could have been done in matters like seizures.” He added that the ECI was very disappointed about not apprehending the ‘big fish’ while catching small guys, some drivers, couriers, and foot soldiers.

The ECI has sought a special report on this matter from Additional Chief Secretary, Home, who also looked after the Finance Department, he added. A sserting that the ECI was sensitive to alleged inducements, he said that the Commission took the ‘harshest’ action by rescinding the elections to Vellore parliamentary constituency (2019) and bypolls to RK Nagar Assembly segment (2017).

“There shall be no Vellores and RK Nagars,” the CEC said, referring to the allegations of distribution of cash to voters and the ECI’s measures to prevent such attempts.

A rora said considering the allegations about inducements in Tamil Nadu, the ECI has decided to send Special Expenditure Observers besides the normal observers. This would be in addition to the district-level observers. He pointed out that such special observers shall be noted for their integrity and would be of the rank of retired secretaries of the Centre and also former chairpersons of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

He added that in all the five poll-bound States, the Central Armed Police Forces coordinator shall be at the apex level of a committee that allocated personnel from one place to the other. At the district-level, the senior most general observer would be part of the exercise on deputation of personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Election Commissioner TN assembly elections TN Assembly polls
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp