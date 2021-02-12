EPS executing promises made by Stalin, says Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Palaniswami is announcing the schemes promised by DMK president MK Stalin during his interaction with public, women’s wing leader and MP Kanimozhi said on Thursday. Addressing a gathering during her Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural campaign at Annur, Kanimozhi said farm loan waiver, announced by the Chief Minister recently, was promised by Stalin in January.

Stalin is the de-facto Chief Minister, she said, adding, “Edappadi K Palaniswami is meeting people as Assembly elections are fast approaching. He is making announcements about schemes Stalin promised to implement.”

Referring to the Kudimaramathu Nayakan title conferred on the Chief Minister, Kanimozhi said, “They can give such kind of awards to themselves. In reality, there is no water in most of the water bodies in the State.” Kanimozhi criticized the CM for launching a helpline (1100) for public to register grievances. “Despite being out power, we are fighting for the people. The AIADMK which is in power for 10 years, suddenly launched a public grievance number. What is the reason behind it?,” she wondered.