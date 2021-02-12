Minor sent to home after husband kills self

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A phone call to get the Aadhaar details of his wife from her parents to get the girl admitted in hospital for delivery led to a man committing suicide. The girl’s parents alerted the police, who summoned him for inquiry as the girl was a minor who was allegedly kidnapped a couple of years ago.

With her husband jumping off the terrace of the police station, allegedly due to ‘police torture,’ the pregnant girl, who is yet to turn 18, has now ended up in a rehabilitation home run by the CWC with her one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Sources said Prashanth* (27), a resident of Thuraiyur, jumped off the terrace of Jambunathapuram police station on February 7 after he was brought in for an inquiry in a POCSO case for marrying and impregnating a minor girl.

Prashanth and the girl eloped and got married two years ago, when she was 16, and settled in Tiruppur. The girl’s parents had lodged a ‘missing’ complaint with the police. Recently, Prashanth called up his in-laws to secure his wife’s Aadhaar details. The girl’s parents informed the police and the man was summoned to the station.

“After the suicide, an inquiry was conducted and the girl was shifted to a rehabilitation home. Her parents are yet to contact her. She is being supported by her husband’s brother,” an official said. The Tiruchy police have now transferred Jambunathapuram station SI Mohammed Rafi to the Armed Reserve Police, and are conducting an inquiry. Anne Vijaya, Tiruchy Range DIG, said, “ A judicial magistrate will conduct an inquiry. The transfer is part of departmental action.”

*Name changed

