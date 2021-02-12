STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Minor sent to home after husband kills self

Prashanth and the girl eloped and got married two years ago, when she was 16, and settled in Tiruppur. The girl’s parents had lodged a ‘missing’ complaint with the police.

Published: 12th February 2021 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A phone call to get the Aadhaar details of his wife from her parents to get the girl admitted in hospital for delivery led to a man committing suicide. The girl’s parents alerted the police, who summoned him for inquiry as the girl was a minor who was allegedly kidnapped a couple of years ago.

With her husband jumping off the terrace of the police station, allegedly due to ‘police torture,’ the pregnant girl, who is yet to turn 18, has now ended up in a rehabilitation home run by the CWC with her one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Sources said Prashanth* (27), a resident of Thuraiyur, jumped off the terrace of Jambunathapuram police station on February 7 after he was brought in for an inquiry in a POCSO case for marrying and impregnating a minor girl.

Prashanth and the girl eloped and got married two years ago, when she was 16, and settled in Tiruppur. The girl’s parents had lodged a ‘missing’ complaint with the police. Recently, Prashanth called up his in-laws to secure his wife’s Aadhaar details. The girl’s parents informed the police and the man was summoned to the station.

“After the suicide, an inquiry was conducted and the girl was shifted to a rehabilitation home. Her parents are yet to contact her. She is being supported by her husband’s brother,” an official said. The Tiruchy police have now transferred Jambunathapuram station SI Mohammed Rafi to the Armed Reserve Police, and are conducting an inquiry. Anne Vijaya, Tiruchy Range DIG, said, “ A judicial magistrate will conduct an inquiry. The transfer is part of departmental action.”

*Name changed
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide minor girl
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp