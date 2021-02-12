Palaniswami to launch 7th phase of Keezhadi excavation

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the seventh phase of excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages tomorrow through video conference. The State Archaeology department got permission to conduct the seventh phase excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages - Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai - from Centre Advisory Board of Archaeology. Among the six phases of excavations carried out so far, three were conducted by Archaeological Survey of India.

Archaeologists from the department and experts believe that Keezhadi was an industrialised settlement. Traces of ancient human settlement could be found in Manalur and Agaram villages, and a burial site was found in Konthagai.

The State Archaeology department have unearthed around 2,600 artefacts during the sixth phase of the excavation in Keezhadi and its cluster villages. The sixth phase ended on Sept 30, 2020. It is for the second time that the excavation will be carried out in Manalur, Agaram and Konthagai.

2,600 artefacts unearthed during sixth phase in Keezhadi

Archaeologists from the State Archaeology department and experts in the field believe that Keezhadi was an industrialised settlement. Traces of ancient human settlement could be found in Manalur and Agaram villages, and a burial site was found in Konthagai.

The State Archeology department have unearthed around 2,600 artefacts during the sixth phase of the excavation i n Keezhadi and its cluster villages. The sixth phase ended on September 30, 2020. It is for the second time that the excavation will be carried out in Manalur, Agaram and Knothagai. Among the six phases of excavations carried out so far, three were conducted by Archaeological Survey of India.