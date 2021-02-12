Sivaji Ganesan’s son, Karate Thiagarajan join BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The late actor Sivaji Ganesan’s son Ramkumar and his son Dushyant joined the BJP at the party headquarters on Thursday. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principles, Ramkumar said, “I have joined the party as a foot soldier. My father’s ideology of nationalism and divinity should return to Tamil Nadu.”

Former deputy mayor in-charge of Chennai Corporation Karate R Thiagarajan and his supporters also joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of the party’s Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi, State president L Murugan and other senior leaders. They joined the party at a public meeting held at Thiruvanmiyur. Thiagarajan was earlier with the AIADMK and later the Congress.