Congress, TVK slam arrest of activists under UAPA

CHENNAI: The Congress and TVK on Friday expressed shock over the arrest of civil rights activists Balan, K Srinivasan and Anupur Selvaraj attached to the Tamil Desa Makkal Munnani, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 124A of the IPC for ‘attending the funeral of a social rights activist in November 2019’.

Congress State unit president KS Alagiri said, “Registering cases against civil activists under the UAPA and Sedition Act is becoming commonplace nowadays. A total of 4,878 cases were registered under the UAPA in the country between 2014 and 2018.

270 cases were registered under the UAPA in Tamil Nadu alone in 2019. There is no need for UAPA in a democratic country as it would affect human rights. The democratic forces have a duty to defeat such acts of dictatorial repression.” TVK president T Velmurugan condemned the arrests of Tamil Desa Makkal Munnani functionaries and demanded their immediate release and withdrawal of cases.

