Dam, it’s a scam, says DMK on Thalavanur collapse

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Taking exception to the State government just suspending officials and not taking action on contractors over the check dam collapse at Thalavanur, DMK president MK Stalin claimed that Minister CVe Shanmugam from Villupuram was trying to cover up a major scam in relation to the dam issue.

Addressing public during ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign at Kaanai Kuppam village in Vikravandi on Friday, he said, “A dam built with so much money crumbles like paper, and no major action is taken. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami acts upon something only after my party points out the problem. After I began a campaign to collect grievances, Palaniswami announces a scheme to collect petitions.”