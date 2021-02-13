EPS announces round-the-clock electricity for farm pump-sets

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In a significant move, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that farmers in the State would soon get 24-hour, three-phase power supply for their water-pumps. Addressing a rally in Udumalaipet, he said the announcement was made based on requests put forth by farmers, ministers and the deputy Speaker of the State Assembly.

The initiative is likely to benefit scores of farmers in the dry belts of the State, equipping them with better irrigation facilities. The announcement has been widely welcomed by farmers. Last year, the State had simplified rules for availing agricultural power supply.

Currently, farmers get three-phase electricity for pumps for about 12 hours in Cauvery delta districts, and for six hours in non-delta regions. “This is a government of farmers. A farmer is the Chief Minister, and we are giving priority for agricultural activities,” Palaniswami said while addressing meetings in Tirupur, and recalled his governments welfare measures initiated for farmers.

Later, he also talked about the measures initiated by the AIADMK government to improve access to electricity for various sectors through the free power schemes. “Now, weavers get 200 units of free power. Powerlooms get 750 units free. Each household gets 100 units without any charge, while the neighbouring Kerala charges Rs 6.80,” he said.

“By that estimate, we are offering Rs 680 worth of power free of cost every month to each and every family. For every five years, that translates to Rs 40,000 worth of free electricity per household. No other State gives its public such benefits.” Taking a jab at Stalin during the speech, Palaniswami said the DMK chief does not know about the problems of the public because “he does not come to the Assembly. He claims that we are advertising the schemes through newspapers. He claims that we have done nothing for the public.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign at Palladam

in Tirupur district on Friday

‘AIADMK only democratic party in India’

Continuing his attacks on the DMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the Opposition party was a part of the ruling alliance in the Centre for 13 years. “But, the AIADMK has brought in several social welfare schemes for Tamil Nadu. We will welcome all the good schemes of the Union government. But if there are problems, we will oppose them,” he added. “The NEET exam was implemented by the DMK government. But, we brought in a GO that will allow 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions for government school students.

On the other hand, DMK chief MK Stalin is indulging in false propaganda. Their MP, Kanimozhi, have also raised claims that ‘Kudimaramathu’ works were done in a superficial manner in the State. We have allocated Rs 1,416 crore for 6,011 lakes. Besides, we have also allocated Rs 422 crore for desilting 28,633 small ponds in the State,” he pointed out. Later, speaking at Palladam, he said, “The State government is following the footsteps of former Chief Ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

On the other hand, Stalin, Kanimozhi, Udhayanidhi and Dayanidhi Maran haven’t been in power for the past 10 years, and now are trying to grab it.” He added, both Stalin and Kanimozhi were spreading false rumours that the AIADMK did nothing for people’s welfare. He further added, “Stalin doesn’t come to the Assembly, and so, does not know the problems of people. He claims that we are advertising the schemes through newspapers.” Charging the DMK for ‘dynasty politics’, the CM said, “They are sending only family members for election propaganda.

AIADMK supporters showing party symbol during the

Chief Minister’s election campaign at Palladam | A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM

The DMK is a family party. It was Karunanidhi earlier, then came Stalin, and now, it is the turn of Udhayanidhi. This is dynasty politics.” He added that the AIADMK is the only democratic party in the entire country. “I grew up to become the joint coordinator of the party from a humble position of branch secretary. Later, I climbed through various positions in district and State levels, as an MLA, member of Lok Sabha, minister and finally the CM. Tamil Nadu is the only State where a cadre grew to become a CM. That is the reason why AIADMK is aware of the problems of common man. My father wasn’t my background; people are my support,” he said.

Farm loan waiver receipts today

Chennai: Chief Minister Palaniswami will issue receipts for waiving crop loans at a simple function in Secretariat on Saturday. On February 5, he had announced waiver of loans to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore, availed by 16.43 lakh farmers. He will also launch the Chief Minister Helpline 1100, which is aimed at redressal of all grievances in a time-bound manner.

Later, the CM is scheduled to inaugurate many completed works and lay foundation for new works through video conference. After that, he will chair a Cabinet meeting, where discussions on Interim Budget and other issues will be held. At 1.30 pm, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will meet him at the Secretariat.

