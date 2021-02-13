STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G Kiran Bedi orders vigilance probe into CM fund for ‘irregularity’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has denied any irregularity. Further, he demanded an inquiry into the expenditures of Raj Nivas.

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Taking cognisance of certain documents, she had received, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered a vigilance probe into the suspected misuse of chief minister’s relief fund. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has denied any irregularity and retorted that the expenditures of Raj Nivas, the Governor’s house, should be investigated.

In a WhatsApp message on Friday, Bedi said that the documents she had received suggested that financial assistance of Rs 5,000 from the CM’s fund was being distributed to 62 persons from particular localities without due diligence in the garb of ‘illness’. Since the matter is about suspected financial impropriety, Bedi has requested the Chief Vigilance Officer to immediately examine and contain further disbursement pending verifications (in case the allegation has substance).

The L-G has also asked the Chief Secretary to request CAG for an urgent special audit of this relief fund to know if there is any other irregularity and if a due process exists for the disbursement of the fund. She has also requested an interim report within the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has denied any irregularity. Further, he demanded an inquiry into the expenditures of Raj Nivas. “There was no irregularity in releasing the funds to the needy for medical relief. I am ready to face an inquiry. An inquiry should first be conducted into the expenditures of Raj Nivas,” he said.

The CM sought an open inquiry into the allocation of `7.8 crore for the expenditures of the Raj Nivas. Alleging irregularities in the collection of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by the Raj Nivas, the chief minister, who heads the CSR Committee, said that Bedi bypassed the Committee to get the CSR funds, which was in violation of CSR rules.

