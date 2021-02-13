STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, call this toll free number in TN to get your grievances redressed in time-bound manner

The public can lodge their complaints from 7 am to 10 pm through the toll free number 1100

Published: 13th February 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

The helpline was launched by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched the Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System, aimed at redressing the grievances of the public in a time-bound manner. The scheme, announced by the Chief Minister on September 15, 2020, will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 69.21 crore.

In the first phase, the Chief Minister on Saturday launched the CM Helpline and web portal for redressing grievances.  

An official release here said the Helpline Call Centre with 100 staff has been set up on Rajiv Gandhi Road at Sholinganallur at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore. The Chief Minister opened this through video conference from the secretariat. The public can lodge their complaints from 7 am to 10 pm through the toll free number 1100.  

Besides, they can also lodge their complaints round the clock through CMHelpline.tnega.org, cmhelpline@tn.gov.in, CMHelpline Citizen, https://twitter.com/cmhelpline_tn and https://www.facebook.com/CM-Hepline-TN.

Under this scheme, the public should provide their Aadhaar number or ration card number for early disposal of their grievances. The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of all departments and District Collectors will review the action taken on the grievance petitions of the public.

How the updated system of grievance redressal works

The Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System (CM Helpline) is a two-way communication platform for citizens to register their grievances and get them resolved in one place, conveniently.

This is being done with the goal of making the grievance redressal process integrated and inclusive, thus benefiting citizens through speedy resolution of their grievance(s).

Public can file their grievances via multiple channels – calling the helpline, web portal, mobile app, e-mail, Twitter, Facebook, post or visiting the grievance call centre in person

Grievances filed by any of these methods get routed to the responsible government office via a single single point of contact, a call centre that addresses, redirects, and tracks the grievances.

Public can submit a grievance in Tamil or English.

How to lodge a complaint with this system?

Login to CM Helpline portal using your phone number. Enter the OTP to login

Click on 'File a Grievance'. Describe your grievance and other details in the form

Submit the form. You would receive an acknowledgement message with your unique grievance ID.  

You can track your grievance application using a unique grievance ID. You will be sent key updates.

You may track your grievance yourself from the CM Helpline Portal under the 'My Dashboard' tab

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edapaddi Palaniswami CM Helpline
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp