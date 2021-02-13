Now, call this toll free number in TN to get your grievances redressed in time-bound manner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched the Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System, aimed at redressing the grievances of the public in a time-bound manner. The scheme, announced by the Chief Minister on September 15, 2020, will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 69.21 crore.

In the first phase, the Chief Minister on Saturday launched the CM Helpline and web portal for redressing grievances.

An official release here said the Helpline Call Centre with 100 staff has been set up on Rajiv Gandhi Road at Sholinganallur at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore. The Chief Minister opened this through video conference from the secretariat. The public can lodge their complaints from 7 am to 10 pm through the toll free number 1100.

Besides, they can also lodge their complaints round the clock through CMHelpline.tnega.org, cmhelpline@tn.gov.in, CMHelpline Citizen, https://twitter.com/cmhelpline_tn and https://www.facebook.com/CM-Hepline-TN.

Under this scheme, the public should provide their Aadhaar number or ration card number for early disposal of their grievances. The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of all departments and District Collectors will review the action taken on the grievance petitions of the public.

How the updated system of grievance redressal works

The Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance CM Helpline Management System (CM Helpline) is a two-way communication platform for citizens to register their grievances and get them resolved in one place, conveniently.

This is being done with the goal of making the grievance redressal process integrated and inclusive, thus benefiting citizens through speedy resolution of their grievance(s).

Public can file their grievances via multiple channels – calling the helpline, web portal, mobile app, e-mail, Twitter, Facebook, post or visiting the grievance call centre in person

Grievances filed by any of these methods get routed to the responsible government office via a single single point of contact, a call centre that addresses, redirects, and tracks the grievances.

Public can submit a grievance in Tamil or English.

How to lodge a complaint with this system?

Login to CM Helpline portal using your phone number. Enter the OTP to login

Click on 'File a Grievance'. Describe your grievance and other details in the form

Submit the form. You would receive an acknowledgement message with your unique grievance ID.

You can track your grievance application using a unique grievance ID. You will be sent key updates.

You may track your grievance yourself from the CM Helpline Portal under the 'My Dashboard' tab