Railway blocks link road work on ‘encroached’ land in Karur

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: The Southern Railway officials on Friday objected to the government proceeding with the works on laying a link road connecting Karur railway station with National Highway-44. The railway officials claimed that the road, named Amma Salai, had allegedly encroached upon its land.

Railway officials claimed that the project had encroached upon lands belonging to the Salem Division of Southern Railway, and placed iron barricades on the middle of the road preventing the works. An argument broke out between the district administration and railway officials on Friday in this regard.

Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, Collector S Malarvizhi, Municipal Commissioner Sudha and other officials rushed to the spot and held talks with railway officials. Later, the barricades were removed and the work resumed.

Railway sources said, “During preliminary meetings held a couple of months ago with the district administration, the government and Southern Railway officials, we had clearly mentioned about the land issue. We also gave them an intimation earlier about the Erode - Karur - Dindigul doubling project works for which a vast amount of land would be required.

Without receiving any formal approval from the railways, the district administration began the works, which is unacceptable.” Speaking to Express, Malarvizhi said, “We had already informed the department about this project and also applied for an NOC, which has been kept pending.”