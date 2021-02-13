Small schools won’t become libraries: KA Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: No government order has been passed to convert schools with less than 10 students into libraries, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan here on Friday. Speaking to the media, he added, “Teachers of such schools have been asked to take efforts to increase the strength.

Besides, the government needs to consider fund allocation for teachers and maintenance of these schools.” On Class 12 examinations, the minister said that the Chief Minister would finalise the timetable once the dates of the elections are announced. “Similarly, a decision is yet to be made on conducting practical exams too,” he added.