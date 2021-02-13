STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stanley alumni sponsor medico prosthetic leg

The student of Tiruchy who had lost the below-knee portion of her leg in a car accident in her childhood, was in dire need of a lightweight alternative to her heavy prosthetic limb.

Published: 13th February 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

prosthetic foot

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a heartwarming gesture, a group of Stanley Medical College (SMC) alumni recently pooled in money to help a final-year MBBS student of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) get a new prosthetic leg.

The student, Reshma (name changed) of Tiruchy who had lost the below-knee portion of her leg in a car accident in her childhood, was in dire need of a lightweight alternative to her heavy prosthetic limb. Owing to the weight of the prosthetic limb, she was suffering from pain. This was when doctors belonging to the 1983 batch of the SMC, Chennai, chipped in to help Reshma.

S Vetrivelchezian, Director, Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology of CMCH, got in touch with his batchmates at the SMC for help as Reshma was not covered under any insurance scheme.  'Tejas Trust', a not-for-profit organisation run by a few of the alumni, helped Reshma get a lightweight prosthetic limb, which costs around Rs 15,000, Vetrivelchezian said.

CMCH dean (additional charge) P Kalidas encouraged the public to contribute prostheses to those in need on their important occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prosthetic limb. Stanley Medical College Coimbatore Medical College Hospital
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp