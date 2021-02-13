Tirupur city lacks infrastructure, says MP Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday highlighted civic issues in the Dollar City and blamed the government for wasting the public money. Speaking to media persons, she said, “Tirupur, a business city, brings prosperity by creating a lot of job opportunities. However, it lacks infrastructure and basic amenities. The bridge construction work on Uthukuli Road is on for eight years now. The public money is being wasted in the city.”

She questioned both the governments why they did not do anything to help people whose businesses were affected by GST and Covid-induced lockdown. “We are not against the AIADMK government’s political advertisements on public welfare schemes. But, they should use the party funds for it,” she added.