Twin leadership is AIADMK's stand: Kadambur C Raju

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Twin leadership is the stand of AIADMK since we have been successful in bypolls, local body and cooperative society elections using the strategy, said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju in Kovilpatti on Friday Speaking to press, Raju said AIADMK would propagate its achievements to get votes rather than criticise other parties.

“Stalin, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin speak about AIADMK for 20 minutes if they campaign for 30 minutes. Because they did nothing significant to talk about,” the minister said. On AIADMK, Raju said Chief Minister and Deputy CM have been heading the party for the past four years against all odds and led to party’s success in Parliamentary elections, bypolls, local body polls and cooperative polls.

Levelling corruption charges against DMK MPs, who are protesting against the withdrawal of Tamil from Kendriya Vidyalaya schools, Raju questioned, “Why they (DMK MPs) have not thought of surrendering their MP quota in admissions to Kendriya Vidyalaya. It is funny that instead of surrendering their quota as a mark of protest, they are selling each seat for anywhere between `3 lakh to `6 lakh,” the minister alleged, adding that he has evidence to prove the claim.