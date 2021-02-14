Beneficiaries in Coimbatore can now choose vaccine shot

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After vaccinating beneficiaries exclusively with Covishield for nearly a month, a new consignment of 25,600 Covaxin doses for the western region reached the district on Saturday.

The consignment, which is currently stored at the Regional Vaccine Store in the health department’s office, includes 13,700 doses allocated for Coimbatore. With the arrival of Covaxin vials, beneficiaries can now get the vaccine of their choice, said Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar.

When the vaccine rollout had started on January 16, Covaxin vials were allocated to only six districts — Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Chengalpet, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai.

However, the Tamil Nadu government has now allocated Covaxin to several other parts of the State including the western region, comprising Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Nilgiris. Sources said vaccination sessions would be increased from Monday.