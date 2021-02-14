Bizarre: Monkeys take away infant twins in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a shocking incident, a tribe of monkeys reportedly sneaked into a tiled house near Thanjavur on Saturday and took away newborn twin baby girls. While one of the babies was rescued from the rooftop, the other was found in a moat, which died on the way to hospital.

According to sources, Raja (29), a painter is living in a house on West Rampart Road with his wife Bhuvaneswari (26). Their elder daughter is five years old and the woman had given birth to twin baby girls last week.

On Saturday, Bhuvaneswari left the babies in the living room and was working in the kitchen. On hearing some noise, she rushed back only to find the babies missing. She cried out for help and neighbours rushed in. Following a search, they found one of the babies on the roof, with a few monkeys nearby. Raja immediately climbed the roof and rescued the baby.

Following a search, they found the second baby in an unconscious state inside a moat filled with water behind their residence. The baby was rushed to government hospital, but it died on the way. Locals claimed that a tribe of monkeys has been roaming in the area, sneaking into houses and taking away things. Police have registered a case.