STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Clamp down on brick kilns along elephant corridors: Madras HC

Muralidharan, the petitioner, stated that illegal mining in the region of Thadagam in Coimbatore was the sole reason behind the rising number of man-animal conflicts between elephants and humans.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cracking down on illegal operation of brick kilns along the elephant corridors, the Madras High Court has ordered the State to take immediate measures, to ensure that the kilns function within the set parameters.

Muralidharan, the petitioner, stated that illegal mining in the region of Thadagam in Coimbatore was the sole reason behind the rising number of man-animal conflicts between elephants and humans. “The brick kilns and red sanders mining have destroyed important elephant corridors used by tuskers to migrate to contiguous forest areas.

This is resulting in elephants moving into human settlements and damaging crops,” he added. He also submitted details that between 1999 and 2014 about 100 elephants have died in the area and 77 people have been killed.

The State said the Mines Department after consultation with all departments is working out a solution- to keep the elephant corridors untouched and the corridors that have been encroached upon can be restored.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions said, “Burgeoning brick kilns that encroach into forest lands or elephant corridors should be proceeded against without delay.” The court then directed the State to file a detailed report through the Chief Secretary in the next six weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brick kilns elephants elephant corridors Madras High Court
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp