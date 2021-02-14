CM Palaniswami commences distribution of house site pattas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday commenced issuance of house site pattas to 55,000 families who have lived on non-objectionable poramboke lands for a long period of time.

A total of nine beneficiaries were given pattas through videoconference on the day. Pattas are given under an integrated special regularisation scheme through the Tamil Nadu Information System on Land Administration and Management (Tamilnilam) web portal.

Ministers would be distributing pattas to the remaining families at the district level, said a release. Further, by the end of February, an additional 45,000 pattas would be given to eligible families, taking the number of beneficiaries to one lakh. They can download pattas through the Tamilnilam website.

Other projects inaugurated by EPS on Saturday

Revenue department buildings at Aranthangi, Kadayanallur, Sengottai at a cost of Rs 7.14 crore

Sub-registrar offices at Thagattur (Nagapattinam district), Kadaladi and Managlam (Tiruvannamalai district) at a cost of Rs 2.91 cr

Rs 11.23 cr New police stations at Mattuthavani and Thiruppalai (Madurai district), and Chozhavaram in Thanjavur district

Rs 100.87 cr 681 residential quarters for police personnel at Kadachanallur, Oothumalai, Perumbakkam, Kanagavalli, Kovilpatti, Vikramasingapuram and Nallur

Rs 4.59 cr Intergrated registration department office at Nolambur

Rs 25.15 cr Manachanallur-Thuraiyur bypass road in Tiruchy district

New facilities