STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Drivers of bigger vehicles can't be always held responsible for accidents: Madras HC

The judge arrived at the conclusion after looking into both the logical and technical aspects involved in two-wheeler riding. He pointed out that two-wheelers are designed to carry only two adults.

Published: 14th February 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By jagadeeswari pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: Pointing out how in a majority of road accident death cases, the responsibility is fixed on the driver of the bigger vehicle even when it is the victim who violated the rules and contributed to the accident, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that such a mentality should be reviewed.

Justice K Murali Shankar made the observation earlier this month while partly allowing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)- Pudukkottai division against a motor accident tribunal's order dated June 30, 2015 directing it to pay Rs 6.6 lakh as compensation to the victim's family.

The victim Govindaraju died in 2011 when he and three of his friends were travelling on a single two-wheeler in violation of the rules. They reportedly rammed against the TNSTC bus bumper while trying to overtake a lorry. Concluding that the accident had occurred partly due to the two-wheeler rider's difficulty in controlling the vehicle with three persons (including the deceased) riding pillion, the judge fixed 50 per cent contributory negligence on the accident victim and ordered that the transport corporation has to pay only half the compensation amount fixed by the tribunal.

The judge arrived at the conclusion after looking into both the logical and technical aspects involved in two-wheeler riding. He pointed out that two-wheelers are designed to carry only two adults. So for two or three persons to sit in the pillion, the rider has to necessarily move forward towards the vehicle's hand bar and sit in a cramped condition. This would in turn restrict the movement of the rider's hands and legs and he cannot have full control of the vehicle, the judge observed.

Further explaining how, irrespective of a vehicle's power and torque, a rider needs to give more acceleration to increase the pulling capacity of a two-wheeler when it carries more than two persons, the judge opined that this would affect or divert the rider's concentration on the road and contribute to accidents. Hence, there was contributory negligence on part of the victim and the general mindset that the bigger vehicles should be held responsible needs to be reviewed, he added.

Citing the recent statistics of road accidents in India and how Tamil Nadu tops the list in the number of accidents, the judge advised road users to drive with care and caution not to endanger themselves or others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Madras High Court Road accidnet accident deaths Tamil Nadu road accidents
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp