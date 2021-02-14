India believes in peace but will protect its sovereignty at all costs: PM Modi in Chennai

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dedicating the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-IA) to the Nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said, “Our Armed Forces have, time and again shown that they are fully capable of protecting our motherland. Time and again, we have also shown India believes in peace but India will protect its sovereignty at all costs.”

"Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) was handed over to the Army. A tank made in Tamil Nadu will protect our borders. This is a glimpse of Bharat’s Ekta Darshan."

Speaking after inaugurating works completed at a cost of Rs.4,486.40 crore and laying foundation for new projects to be executed at a cost of Rs.3,640 crore in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister recalled the Pulwama attack that shook the country two years ago. “No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations,” the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu



Quoting the verses of Mahakavi Subramaniya Bharathi in Tamil, Modi said "Let us make weapons; also make paper; let us make factories; let us also make schools; Let us make vehicles that can move and fly - also Let us make ships that can shake the world."

Inspired by this vision of Subramaniya Bharathi, India has undertaken a massive effort to become self-reliant in the defence sector.



“A tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used in the northern border to keep the nation safe. This showcases India's united spirit-Bharat Ekta Darshan,” he said and asserted that India would continue working to make its Armed forces one of the most modern forces in the world and at the same time the focus on making India Atma Nirbhar in the defence sector moves with full speed.



Pointing out that Tamil Nadu is already the leading manufacturing hub of India, Modi said the state was now evolving as a tank manufacturing hub of India. “One of the two defence corridors is in Tamil Nadu. The Corridor has already received an investment commitment to the tune of Rs.8,100 crore.



Just as Tamil Nadu is going to polls in three months, the Prime Minister touched upon a few key issues relating to the state in his speech that lasted for 35 minutes.



The Prime Minister said the Central government has accepted the long-standing demand of Devendra Kula Velalar, the seven sub-sects. “They will now be known by their heritage name and not the six to seven names listed in the Schedule to the Constitution. The draft Gazette to amend the Constitutional schedule to correct their name as Devendra Kula Vellalar has been approved by the central government. It will be placed before the Parliament before the start of the next session.”



He also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for the detailed study done on this demand. Their support to the demand has been long-standing.



Recalling his meeting with representatives of the Devendrars in 2015 in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, “During the meeting, their sadness could be seen. Colonial rulers took away their pride and dignity. For decades nothing happened. They pleaded and pleaded to many governments but nothing changed.”

“I told them one thing. I said that their name Devender rhymes with my own name- Narendra. I understand their emotions. This decision is more than a change of name. It is about justice, dignity and opportunity. We all have lots to learn from the culture of the Devendra Kula community. They celebrate harmony, friendship and brotherhood. Theirs was a civilisational movement. It shows their self-confidence and self pride: Atma Gaurav."

Other works inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu, and Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.



The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System (Rs.2,640 crore) and also for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras (Rs.1,000 crore). During the event, the Prime Minister handed over the State-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.



Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam spoke on the occasion. State Ministers, AIADMK functionaries including former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, AIADMK Deputy Coordinators KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, Leaders of AIADMK's alliance parties - TMC president GK Vasan, PMK president GK Mani, DMDK's senior functionaries Azhagapuram Mohanraj and B Parthasarathi, BJP functionaries were present on the occasion.



Within the stadium, youth wearing banians with the words 'Annan Edappadiyar Vaazhga' raised slogans in praise of the Chief Minister. A set of youth also seen with banians with a slogan 'Modiji Vaazhga'. Large number of police personnel were on duty around the stadium and on the way from the helipad to the stadium. Traffic diversions were effected in view of the Prime Minister's visit to Chennai.