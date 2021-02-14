STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo Shankar lodged in kraal; calm on day after capture

Mudumalai Forest Range Officer Dhayanandhan said that the animal initially tried to push the kraal, but settled down eventually.

Wild elephant ‘Shankar’ lodged at a Krall (wooden enclosure) near Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after its capture, wild elephant ‘Shankar’ was lodged in a temporary kraal, a wooden enclosure, near Abhayaranyam in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday night. Forest officials said that Shankar calmly walked into the kraal with the help of four kumkis.

Mudumalai Forest Range Officer Dhayanandhan said that the animal initially tried to push the kraal, but settled down eventually. “Mahouts and kavadis who are taking care of the kumkis fed Shankar.

The government has been requested to appoint more mahouts and kavadis for attending Shankar. Besides, the kumkis shall be stationed in front of the kraal on a rotational basis,” Dhayanandhan said, adding that veterinarians are monitoring Shankar and the animal would be domesticated soon. 

Elephant calf found dead
Krishnagiri: A six-year-old female calf was found dead in Jawalagiri forest range near Hosur on Saturday. District Forest Officer Prabhu said that forest department staff, during a routine patrol, came across the carcass of the elephant calf within Thali forest range, which is part of the Jawalagiri range near Devarpatta. When a team of veterinarians conducted an autopsy, it was found that the calf had died due to a tumor in its intestines. 

