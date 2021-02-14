Legal efforts being taken for Sasikala's return to electoral politics: Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that legal steps are being considered to facilitate VK Sasikala's return to active politics ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters in Orathanadu on the sidelines of a marriage function in the family of AMMK party district secretary, Dhinakaran reiterated that AMMK's goal was to retrieve the party of J Jayalalithaa.

He further added the people of Tamil Nadu are aware of whom to vote for to revive Jayalalithaa's government. He said the reception accorded by the people of the state to Sasikala clearly pointed out that cards are in their favour.

He claimed the people "know" Sasikala was in jail due to "conspiracies".

When asked whether AMMK will form a third front in the state, Dhinakaran claimed the front in which AMMK would be a part, would be the first front.

