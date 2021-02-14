Man booked for filing RTIs in court under false identity    

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A man was booked on Friday for sending RTI applications to the Registry of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, impersonating as the coordinator of the ‘Legal Aid Services Council’. According to the police, the man was identified as Rajasekaran of Othakadai. His wife Maheshwari was working as a cleanliness worker (on probation) at the High Court.

On October 8, 2020, Rajasekaran, posing as coordinator of the Legal Aid Services Council, contacted a court staff over the phone and pressurized her to assign some other work to his wife (besides cleaning). Maheshwari was later dismissed from service, sources from the court said.

The court officials also came to know that Rajasekaran, under false names and designation, has obtained information from the Registry under RTI with regard to service rules of cleanliness workers, residential assistants, gardeners and drivers working in the High Court.

On further inquiry with the Madurai District Legal Services Authority, the officials came to know that Rajasekaran’s identity as coordinator was false and that he was not an advocate, sources added. Based on a complaint lodged by the Joint Registrar (Administration) V Subbulakshmi, High Court Police registered a case against Rajasekaran.

