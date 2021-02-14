STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Puducherry on February 17

Published: 14th February 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick start Congress poll campaign here by addressing a public meeting on February 17.

The Union Territory, along with Tamil Nadu, will go to the assembly polls in the next few months.

PCC president A V Subramanian said in a release on Sunday that Rahul Gandhi would address the public meeting at the AFT mill ground opposite the court complex here.

The Congress now heads the government here with support of DMK from outside.

The party was returned to the House from 15 segments in the polls held in 2016.

It however suffered a setback in the wake of resignation of A Namassivayam from the post of PWD Minister and also as MLA on January 25.

Another Congress legislator E Theeppainthan also quit the post of MLA the same day, reducing the strength of the Congress in the 30 member House to 12, including the Speaker.

They shifted their allegiance to the BJP.

Congress legislator N Dhanavelou was disqualified for 'anti-party activities' by the Speaker in July last year.

The three-member DMK has been supporting the Narayanasamy led government from outside Two DMK legislators R Siva and M Geetha are chairpersons of State government-owned Industries Development Corporation and the Puducherry Power Corporation in Karaikal.

