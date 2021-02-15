Bring prohibition in phased manner, HC tells State govt

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Will the government listen to this court?” judges N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi asked while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by M Thaha Mohamed seeking to remove a TASMAC outlet situated in Thattankulam Main Road, near a girls’ school and opposite the High Court Bench campus in Madurai.

The Madurai Bench of the court appealed to the State government to bring alcohol prohibition in Tamil Nadu in a phased manner, and the judges said that it was not only the appeal of this court but a collective voice of suffering of homemakers, children and the entire society.

“Liquor outlet is neither a bookstall nor a grocery shop to be located near a school or a residential area,” the judges criticised. TASMAC hardly follows Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, resulting in the filing of umpteen numbers of such cases before the court, the judges stated.

“It seems the government is interested in generating revenue from liquor shops rather than peace, safety and security of the people,” they remarked and directed the authorities to shift the shop by February 28. TASMAC was directed to dispose of such complaints within a month from the date of receiving them.