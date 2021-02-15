‘India believes in peace, but will protect sovereignty at all costs’: PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paying homage to Pulwama martyrs after dedicating Arjun Main Battle Tank to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai said, “Our armed forces have, time and again, shown that they are fully capable of protecting our country. We believe in peace, but India will protect its sovereignty at all costs.”

Speaking after inaugurating completed works and laying foundation for projects at a total cost of Rs 8,126.4 crore in Tamil Nadu, the PM recalled the Pulwama attack that rattled the country two years ago. “No Indian can forget this day. We pay homage to all martyrs we lost in that attack. India is proud of its security forces, and their bravery will continue to inspire generations,” he said.

“The Arjun Main Battle Tank, made in Tamil Nadu, will be used in the northern border to keep the nation safe. This showcases India’s united spirit - Bharat Ekta Darshan,” he said and emphasised that India would continue working to make its armed forces one of the most modern forces in the world, the same time focusing on making India Atma Nirbhar in the Defence sector.

Quoting poet Subramaniya Bharathi, Modi said, “Let us make weapons; let us make paper. Let us make factories; let us make schools. Let us make vehicles that can move and fly. Let us make ships that can shake the world.” Inspired by this vision of Bharathi, India undertook the massive effort to become self-reliant in the Defence sector, he added.

Noting that Tamil Nadu was the leading manufacturing hub of India, the Prime Minister said the State is also evolving as a tank manufacturing hub. “One of the two Defence corridors in our country is in TN. The corridor has received an investment commitment to tune of Rs 8,100 crore,” he said.

