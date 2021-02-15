STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaduvetti Guru’s son hoists outfit flag, arrested as a ‘precautionary measure’

Kanalarasan, son of J Guru, hoisted the flag of his outfit Maveeran Manjal Padai near the Kamaraj statue in Jayankondam, along with his supporters on Sunday.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The late Vanniyar Sangam Leader Kaduvetti J Guru’s son was arrested at Jayankondam in Ariyalur district on Sunday. Also, police registered a case against 20 PMK functionaries for assembling without prior permission.

At that time, police arrested 36 Maveeran Manjal Padai’s supporters, including Kanalarasan, as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, PMK functionaries, led by State deputy president TMT Thirumavalavan, blocked a road against Maveeran Manjal Padai. Police booked 20 PMK functionaries including Thirumavalavan.

