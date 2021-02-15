Kaduvetti Guru’s son hoists outfit flag, arrested as a ‘precautionary measure’

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The late Vanniyar Sangam Leader Kaduvetti J Guru’s son was arrested at Jayankondam in Ariyalur district on Sunday. Also, police registered a case against 20 PMK functionaries for assembling without prior permission.

Kanalarasan, son of J Guru, hoisted the flag of his outfit Maveeran Manjal Padai near the Kamaraj statue in Jayankondam, along with his supporters on Sunday.

At that time, police arrested 36 Maveeran Manjal Padai’s supporters, including Kanalarasan, as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, PMK functionaries, led by State deputy president TMT Thirumavalavan, blocked a road against Maveeran Manjal Padai. Police booked 20 PMK functionaries including Thirumavalavan.