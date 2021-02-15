Modi’s Chennai visit only a ‘show’ ahead of Assembly elections, says MK Stalin

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI/NAGAPATTINAM: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday dubbed PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai as a ‘show’ ahead of elections. Addressing ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ meetings in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, the Opposition leader said, “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami claims that his party is not subservient to the BJP.

Can he ask Narendra Modi why there was no progress in the setup of AIIMS Hospital in Madurai or what happened to the demand to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, or what happened to the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts, or about Mekedatu dam project? The Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai was nothing but a ‘show’.”