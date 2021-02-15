STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New insect species found near Singanallur Lake

Singanallur lake, which was declared an urban biodiversity conservation zone, got a feather in its cap when a new insect species was recently named after it. 

Published: 15th February 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Singanallur lake, which was declared an urban biodiversity conservation zone, got a feather in its cap when a new insect species was recently named after it. The newly discovered insect, Asphondylia singanallureusis, was first spotted near the lake by nature enthusiasts in 2015. Found attached to the jujube tree (Elantha maram), the insect intrigued researchers as it left galls on the tree leaves.

“I have been to many places, but I had not seen any other species causing leaf galls on the jujube tree except near Singanallur lake,” said D Vasanthakumar,  a researcher at Western Regional Centre of the ZSI in Pune. After exhaustive study over the next three years, the discovery was published in the peer-reviewed Zootaxa journal in March 2020 jointly by the Zoological Survey of India and the Centre for Urban Biodiversity Conservation and Education in Coimbatore. 

District Forest Officer D Venkatesh, along with the Director of Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding C Kunhikannan, on Sunday unveiled the characteristics of the new-found species during an event held on the occasion of World Wetlands Day.

Vasanthakumar, who was the author of the study, told TNIE that the species is host-specific as it can live only on the leaves of the jujube tree. During field studies, the researchers documented the life cycle of Asphondylia singanallureusis through its egg, larva, pupa, and adult stages. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singanallur lake
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp