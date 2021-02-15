Projects aplenty

By Express News Service

IRRIGATION PROJECTS

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for 57 irrigation projects in the State at a total cost of Rs 1,264.51 crore through videoconference on Saturday. Here’s a quick look at the projects:

New canal at right and left side of Ennekol anaicut (to divert excess floodwater from anaicut to the drylands of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts) and other channels in water bodies Rs 320.58 cr

Check dams:

Tiruttani taluk in Tiruvallur district – Rs 17.86 crore

Madurandhagam taluk in Chengalpattu dist– Rs 5.56 cr

Ambur taluk in Tirupattur district – Rs 2.50 crore

Virudhachalam taluk in Cuddalore district – Rs 15 crore

Panrutti taluk in Cuddalore district – Rs 15 crore

Eight check dams across the Bhavani river in Erode district – Rs 93.05 crore

Check dams

Coimbatore

Tirupur

Theni

Tiruchy

Thanjavur

Mayiladuthurai

Madurai

Virudhunagar

Tenkasi

Thoothukudi

Kanniyakumari

Groundwater recharge structures

Vanur taluk in Villupuram district -- Rs 3.91 crore

Gingee taluk in Villupuram district -- Rs 2.41 crore

To increase water-storing capacity of Perumal lake in Kurunjipadi taluk in Cuddalore district -- Rs 119. 77 crore

Renovation works at Mayanur barrage at Krishnarayapuram taluk in Karur district -- Rs 185.27 crore

EMERGENCY CARE

Chennai: To provide emergency treatment to accidents victims, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated five emergency care centres established on various National Highways across Tamil Nadu -- Magudanchavadi in Salem district, Madurai Kamarajar University in Madurai, Soolagiri in Krishnagiri district, Madhanur in Tirupattur district and Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district -- at a cost of Rs 2,75 crore, under the Road Development Fund. Besides, the CM also laid foundation stones for constructing various buildings at the Madurai Government Medical College campus and the Government Rajaji Hospital at Rs 62.97 cr

EDUCATION

Chief Minister Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated two government elementary schools -- panchayat union elementary school at Pappathikadu village in Nangavalli union, and an upgraded government high school at Moolakkadu village -- at Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district through videoconference. In March 13, 2020, under 110 rule, Palaniswami announced that 25 primary schools will be inaugurated in the State at Rs 5.72 crore and 10 primary schools will be upgraded as middle schools at Rs 3.90 crore and 15 middle schools will be upgraded as high schools at Rs 26.25 crore. He had later, increased the number of upgrading middle schools to 50 from 15. The government then, released GOs regarding the Chief Minister’s announcements

Job orders issued

Chennai: To ensure proper surveillance in the forest areas, the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Service Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has recruited 313 forest guards and 62 others with driving license for 2018-2019. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday kick-started the process of issuing job orders by giving it to five selected persons