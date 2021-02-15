Rahul Gandhi to address public rally, interact with fishermen and students in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Puducherry on February 17 to interact with fishermen and students and also address a public meeting at the AFT grounds here at 3 pm.

Announcing this at a press conference on Monday, Narayanasmay said that the interaction of Rahul Gandhi with fishermen has been organized at Solai Nagar. Based on a request from students through e-mail, an interaction with the students of Bharathidasan Government College for Women has been planned in the college premises, he said.

AICC secretary Sunil Dutt said that the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Puducherry will be a ‘historic and significant’ one as he has already taken up cudgels against Prime Minister Modi for 'disrespecting' Tamil people. It will be a boost to the struggle of people of Puducherry to uphold the democratic and constitutional norms, defied and breached by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre, said Dutt. It is an insult of the mandate given to the Congress party by the people of Puducherry. Nowhere does the Chief Minister have to come out on the road in front of Raj Nivas to fight for the constitutional right of the elected government, he said.

Bandh on February 16 postponed

Meanwhile, the scheduled 12-hour bandh on February 16 demanding the recall of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi by the ruling Congress party and its allies has been postponed. This followed a request from the trader and business community, said Narayanasamy. The Congress and its allies have launched a series of agitations demanding the recall of the Lt.Governor alleging that she is blocking the welfare and development of the Union territory.

BJP government at the Centre attempting to make Puducherry a UT without legislature: CM

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP government at the Centre is gradually trying to gradually grab the powers of the elected government and make Puducherry a Union territory without legislature and then merge it with Tamil Nadu. Despite the representations to the Centre, it has ruled out statehood for Puducherry, stating that it will remain an UT. This is when all political parties are of the view that statehood be accorded to Puducherry, he said.

The Lt Governor is blocking initiatives by the Congress government in Puducherry allegedly on the directions of the BJP government at the Centre. Citing several such instances, Narayanasamy said that the latest is stalling the inauguration of the Marie building by citing that central government representatives have not been invited.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puducherry registered a GSDP growth of 10.2 percent while the GDP growth of the central government was minus 7 percent. The fiscal deficit in the budget of the UT is 1.9 percent as against the 9.5 percent in the central budget, he said and added that this is an achievement of Puducherry.

He said the BJP is a party which was rejected by people in the UT and added that the people of Puducherry will not accept the BJP for reasons such as NEET, failure to grant statehood for Puducherry, non-inclusion in the Central finance commission, not approving 10 percent reservation for government school students in medical and engineering admissions, 50 percent seats in private medical colleges under government quota and failure to provide GST compensation among others.