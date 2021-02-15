STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweets distributed to farmers after GAC modernisation scheme launch

MLAs C V Sekar (Pattukkottai) and M Govindarasu (Peravurani) were present.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: After inauguration of the `2,649-crore project for extension, renovation and modernization of Grand Anaicut Canal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference from Chennai, District Collector M Govinda Rao distributed sweets to farmers at Soorakkottai on Sunday. MLAs C V Sekar (Pattukkottai) and M Govindarasu (Peravurani) were present.

The project is funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and entails renovation of 1,232 km of the main canal, branch canals and feeder canals of the Grand Anaicut canal system. After completion of the project, the irrigation efficiency is expected to increase from 45 to 61 per cent. After the implementation of the scheme the water conveyance capacity of the canal would be 4,200 cusec.

As many as 1,714 sluices would be renovated and 29 reconstructed. Also, 20 new bridges would be constructed and 10 renovated under the project. The scheme is expected to be completed in three years. Of the 16 packages of the project, the funds for five packages amounting to `1,037 crore has been allocated by the Government of Tamil Nadu and Public Works Department, officials said. 

It might be noted that the Grand Anaicut canal irrigates 2.27 lakh acres of farm across Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. Meanwhile, after dedication of electrified railway sections of Villupuram-Mayiladuthuri-Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur by the PM from Chennai, a freight train started from Thanjavur junction to Villupuram with electric loco motive.

