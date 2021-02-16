AIADMK working for people’s welfare, not votes: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “The AIADMK does not work for getting votes, but for the welfare of the minority community. They need not fear for anything,” said Chief Minister Palaniswami on Monday. Speaking at Tamilaga Christian Democratic Federation State conference held at Codissia complex in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said that the State government would not remain silent if anybody hurts religious sentiments of others.

“The law and order in the State is in the best hands, both when Amma was alive and after her death,” assured the Chief Minister. “Ministers and I have been visiting churches and mosques to attend prayers,” he said, adding that the AIADMK’s principle has been to protect the minorities, and that it remained the same.

It was the agenda of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, he said. He also assured to arrange burial grounds for the Christian community by discussing with the officials in Coimbatore.