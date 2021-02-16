CM promises Pollan memorial, recalls ties with Arunthathiyars

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Recalling the sacrifice of Pollan, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said a memorial would be built to honour the freedom fighter. The CM was at Komarapalayam Assembly Constituency in Namakkal district to take part in Aruthathiyar Munnetra Kazhakam conference. He said, “Pollan, commander of Theeran Chinnamalai army, fought bravely and was involved in collecting secrets from the British Army and sharing it with Theeran Chinnamalai.

The British Army shot him after they found out. A memorial would be built and his birthday would be celebrated as a government function.” Talking about the good rapport former chief minister MG Ramachandran had with community, the CM said, “The leader had introduced Arunthathiyars to the world through his film ‘Madurai Veeran’. He had also built many houses for them. Later, former CM J Jayalalithaa also implemented many schemes for them.

That is why the leaders are still remembered,” he said. Talking about the many welfare schemes introduced by the present government, the CM said, “We provided bank loans of Rs 82 crore to self-help groups (SHGs). He added we will give 55,000 pattas to the poor. Last year, the government allocated Rs 250 crore to renovate 50,000 houses. Moreover, on demand more funds would be allocated,” he assured.

Recollecting his earlier years as a secretary Palaniswami said, “While I was a Siluvampalayam block level secretary in 1974, Srirangan, a close friend of mine, who belonged to the Arunthathiyar community was a working district level member. He passed away last year. My relationship with the community has been going strong for 46 years and I hope you will support me to continue in power so that I can keep working for your welfare.”

After the meeting, the CM participated in a job mela organised by AIADMK, where around 15,000 aspirants and 100 companies took part. He provided job orders to 1,900 candidates. Minister P Thangamani, V Saroja, Arunthathiyar Munnetra Kpazhagam general secretary A Nagarajan also participated.