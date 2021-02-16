STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM promises Pollan memorial, recalls ties with Arunthathiyars

Recalling the sacrifice of Pollan, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said a memorial would be built to honour the freedom fighter.

Published: 16th February 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Recalling the sacrifice of Pollan, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said a memorial would be built to honour the freedom fighter. The CM was at Komarapalayam Assembly Constituency in Namakkal district to take part in Aruthathiyar Munnetra Kazhakam conference. He said, “Pollan, commander of Theeran Chinnamalai army, fought bravely and was involved in collecting secrets from the British Army and sharing it with Theeran Chinnamalai.

The British Army shot him after they found out. A memorial would be built and his birthday would be celebrated as a government function.” Talking about the good rapport former chief minister MG Ramachandran had with community, the CM said, “The leader had introduced Arunthathiyars to the world through his film ‘Madurai Veeran’. He had also built many houses for them. Later, former CM J Jayalalithaa also implemented many schemes for them.

That is why the leaders are still remembered,” he said. Talking about the many welfare schemes introduced by the present government, the CM said, “We provided bank loans of Rs 82 crore to self-help groups (SHGs). He added we will give 55,000 pattas to the poor. Last year, the government allocated Rs 250 crore to renovate 50,000 houses. Moreover, on demand more funds would be allocated,” he assured.

Recollecting his earlier years as a secretary Palaniswami said, “While I was a Siluvampalayam block level secretary in 1974, Srirangan, a close friend of mine, who belonged to the Arunthathiyar community was a working district level member. He passed away last year. My relationship with the community has been going strong for 46 years and I hope you will support me to continue in power so that I can keep working for your welfare.”

After the meeting, the CM participated in a job mela organised by AIADMK, where around 15,000 aspirants and 100 companies took part. He provided job orders to 1,900 candidates. Minister P Thangamani, V Saroja, Arunthathiyar Munnetra Kpazhagam general secretary A Nagarajan also participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Pollan freedom fighter Arunthathiyars
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp