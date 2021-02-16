DMK provided Most Backward Communities quota in 1980s: Stalin

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Most Backward Communities, including Vanniyars, were provided 20 per cent reservation by the DMK government in the 1980s, DMK president MK Stalin recalled on Monday.

Attending the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign at Kollapuram village, he collected petitions from residents of Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. “The DMK always strived for the upliftment of people.

When DMK government provided the reservation in 1980s, PMK leader S Ramadoss praised and thanked the then CM Karunanidhi. The DMK regimes have also introduced various schemes for Dalits,” Stalin said and went on to quote verbatim Ramadoss’ speech appreciating Karunanidhi for the MBC quota.